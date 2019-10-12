Home

Elizabeth Anne (Anne) EGGERS

Elizabeth Anne (Anne) EGGERS Notice
EGGERS, Elizabeth Anne (Anne). Passed away suddenly on 9 October 2019 aged 69 years. Loved wife of the late Doug Eggers. Loved and treasured mother, mother-in-law and nanny of Mark, Anna, Helina and Brendon and their families. "Such a special and caring lady you gave so much. Forever loved and missed." A service for Anne will be held at the Anglican Church, Manuaute Street, Taumarunui on Monday 14 October at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation. Communications to 38 North Street, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
