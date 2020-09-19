Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
Elizabeth Ann (Ann) YOUNG

YOUNG, Elizabeth Ann (Ann). Passed away peacefully on 17th September 2020, at Selwyn Wilson Carlile House. Aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Bertram. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and the late Don, Graham and Kay, Francey, and Rob. Loved Grandma of Anna, Tom, Ian, Helen, James, and Antonia. Loved sister of the late Joan Walton and Margaret Young. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held on Friday 25th September 2020 at St Francis Co-operating Community Church, Mansel Avenue, Hillcrest, Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and can be left in the foyer. All communications to the Young Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
