WILSON, Elizabeth Ann. Passed away, after a short illness on Tuesday 14 May 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alan and Andrea, Grant and Talei. Much loved grandma of Ryan and Georgie, Nicole, Daniel and Michelle, Renee and Scott, Troy and Harriet, and great grandma of Eden. Loved sister in law of the late Val, and Keith. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 May at 3.30 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019
