BURDEN, Elizabeth Ann Penelope (Ann). Passed away in Tauranga Hospital on 27 October 2019 after a brief illness. Loved wife of the late Bert. Loved Mum of Roland, Caroline and Graham, Fiona, Jonathan and Louise. Loved nana of Olivia, Alice, Ruby and Isabella. A service for Ann will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, cnr Beach Road and Carisbrook Street Katikati on Friday 1st November 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to the Forrest and bird Society P.O.Box 15638 Tauranga 3114 or can be let at Ann's service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019