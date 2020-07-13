|
|
|
KNIGHT, Elizabeth Ann (Ann). Passed away peacefully at Patrick Ferry House on 10 July 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Loving mother of Annette and Rodney, and Tracy and Darren. Cherished Nana of Monique, Shannon, Jamie, Sheryn and Daniel. Much loved sister and sister in law of Roy and Penny, Jan and the late Sonny. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Thursday 16 July at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Harbour Hospice: harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020