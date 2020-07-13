Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann (Ann) KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Ann (Ann) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Elizabeth Ann (Ann). Passed away peacefully at Patrick Ferry House on 10 July 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Loving mother of Annette and Rodney, and Tracy and Darren. Cherished Nana of Monique, Shannon, Jamie, Sheryn and Daniel. Much loved sister and sister in law of Roy and Penny, Jan and the late Sonny. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Thursday 16 July at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Harbour Hospice: harbourhospice.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -