Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pitt Street Methodist Church
78 Pitt St
Auckland
Elizabeth Alma (Netzler) KOHLHASE


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Alma (Netzler) KOHLHASE Notice
KOHLHASE, Elizabeth Alma (nee Netzler). Wife of the late Roy Henry, passed away on 20 January 2020; in her 92nd year. Very much loved mother of only son Paul. Mum I will miss your great sense of humour and frankness. A great character loved by all that knew her, now at peace. Many thanks to all at Bruce House, St Andrews, Glendowie for caring for her in her last years. A funeral service for Mum will be held at the Pitt Street Methodist Church, 78 Pitt St, Auckland CBD on Saturday 25 January at 2pm. All communications to Paul 0274 338 746.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
