Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pitt Street Methodist Church
78 Pitt St
Auckland
Elizabeth Alma KOHLHASE


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Alma KOHLHASE Notice
KOHLHASE, Elizabeth Alma. 30 October 1928 Apia, Western Samoa. Passed peacefully with her 3 daughters Monday 20 January 2020. Beloved wife of Roy, father of Marilyn, Janis and Caron and doting grandmother to Cody. Sister in law of Heine and Christine. Our love and appreciation to her special care friends of House 3 St Andrews Village who adopted her in a mutually joyful time during her last years. Memorial service in Glendowie Thursday afternoon. Further details Marilyn 027-285-4350.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
