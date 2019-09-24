Home

Elizabeth Alice (nee Davis) (formerly Milton, Andrew) SUTCLIFFE

Elizabeth Alice (nee Davis) (formerly Milton, Andrew) SUTCLIFFE Notice
SUTCLIFFE, Elizabeth Alice (formerly Milton, Andrew) (nee Davis). 6 December 1925 - 18 September 2019 Much loved and devoted wife of the late Donald Sutcliffe. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roy and Yvonne, Claire and Selwyn, and John and Cindy. Treasured grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10. Forever to be remembered A private family service to be held at the Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Waikumete Cemetery on Wednesday 25 September. All enquiries to Claire Jackson and Roy Andrew.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
