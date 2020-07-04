Home

Eliza Raiha (Matiu-Matthews) CHETWIN

CHETWIN, Eliza Raiha (nee Matiu-Matthews). On July 04, 2019, Born March 13, 1933 A limb has fallen from our family tree I remember your voice the last words you said (come dance with me) I'll remember too, your laugh, your favorite Elvis song And the good life you lived while you were strong I am grateful for the life stories you shared. I know Mum you really cared. All the things we did together. Will be with me forever and ever. We will continue our journey here, always thinking of you. Keep smiling Mum, then I'll know why the sun is shining through. Cast a line and hook that big one for us. We miss you so much. Aloha, Kevin & nga Mokopuna katoa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
