SAUNDERS, Eliza Grace (Grace). Passed away peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui on 25 October 2020. Eldest daughter of Ted and Faith Saunders and sister of Amy (Te Puke), Arthur (deceased), Harold (Blenheim) and Jackson (deceased), Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Te Puke Methodist Church, Oroua Street, Te Puke on Thursday 29 October at 9.00am followed by interment at the Te Mata Cemetery at 1.30pm. Refreshments will be available at the Te Mata Hall (775 Te Mata Road, Raglan) prior to the interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Camp Quality would be appreciated and may be left at the service https://www.campquality.org.nz/get-involved/donate/ . All messages to the Saunders Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020