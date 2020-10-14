|
SMEELE, Elisabeth (nee Visee, previously van der Gouw). Known as Lies, Lise or Lisa to her family and friends. Peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020, aged 90 years. Adored wife of Peter (deceased), much loved mother of Shelley and Michael, mother in law to Catherine and cherished grandmother to Claraleis. Treasured step mum/friend/oma to Miriam, Joep, Erik and Bart (deceased) and all their children and grand-children. Daughter to Willem and Catharina, sister to Reddy and Loes (all deceased). Lies was a kind and generous soul who had a healthy and active life and lived life to the full until the final few years. She had many friends, most of whom passed before her. With the lockdown at the nursing home she was missing family and friends until she made a special friend there. That was all it took to make her happy again. While we are heartbroken that she is gone, we are relieved she is now at peace. The wonderful care, kindness and compassion of the staff at Ons Dorp is sincerely appreciated by all our family. Thank you. At Lies's request a private cremation is being held. A small gathering and scattering of ashes will be held at a later date when her family in Australia can attend. To be informed when it will be held, please call Shelley +61 438 998 199
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020