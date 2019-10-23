|
VOOREND, Elisabeth Johanna (Lies). Passed away suddenly on October 18th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Aged 91 years. Very much loved wife of Albert (deceased). Very much loved mother and mother-in- law of Josina and Graeme Ellis, Wilma and David Beattie, Jim and Josephine, Rita and Kelvin Cutforth, Laura (deceased), Liz, Patricia and Andrew Dalton and baby Albert (deceased). Cherished Oma to her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Rust in Vrede Rosary followed by a time of sharing memories will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria St, Morrinsville on Thursday 24th October at 7.00pm. Mum is at home until we celebrate her life with a Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, on her birthday, on Friday 25th October at 11.00am followed by burial at Newstead Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John's ambulance will be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online at https:/ /www.stjohn.org.nz/Support- us/donate. All communications to the Voorend family C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019