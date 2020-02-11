|
ROEST, Elisabeth Christina Maria. Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Home, Hamilton on 9th February 2020, aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthonius (Tom) and mother of Margaret, Elisha, Anton, Harry, Fred (deceased) and Ben; grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Assisi Chapel, Matangi at 1pm on Wednesday, followed by interment at Newstead Cemetery. Communications to Anton at 0210461602 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020