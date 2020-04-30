|
|
|
POORTMAN, Elisabeth Anna Maria (Lisa) (nee Borst). 17 May 1926 - 28 April 2020. Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Kees (deceased). Loving and cherished mother and mother in law of Mariette (Hamilton - formerly of Auckland), Peter and Noi (Auckland), Cynthia and Warren Bunn (Ruakaka), Linda and Paul Roe (Christchurch). Loving Oma of Jenni and Scott, Nick and Alicia, Alex, Geoffrey, Kieren and Martyn and Great Oma of Isabelle, Jacob and Arya Rose. Much loved daughter of Alida and Petrus Borst (both deceased) and sister and sister in law of Wil and Alie (both deceased), Ans and Tia (dec) and sister in law of Mary and Freek (deceased) all of the Netherlands. RIP Mum 'Rust in Vrede' A private Requiem Mass and burial will be held, and friends and family will be able to view this by contacting [email protected] maria.nz. Sincere thanks to the nurses, caregivers and wonderful team at Atawhai Assisi for your outstanding devotion and care of Lisa. Communications to the Poortman family c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020