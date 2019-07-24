|
MALCOLM, Elisa Henriette Potuyt. Lisa died peacefully on Sunday, 21st July 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Jan. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Nanette and Pete; Michael and Tracy; and Paul and Sue. Loved Grandma of Jonathan and Matthew; Annelyse; Ben, Amelia and Richard. A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday, 26th July, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John New Zealand, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019