Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisa MALCOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisa Henriette Potuyt MALCOLM

Add a Memory
Elisa Henriette Potuyt MALCOLM Notice
MALCOLM, Elisa Henriette Potuyt. Lisa died peacefully on Sunday, 21st July 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Jan. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Nanette and Pete; Michael and Tracy; and Paul and Sue. Loved Grandma of Jonathan and Matthew; Annelyse; Ben, Amelia and Richard. A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday, 26th July, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John New Zealand, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.