NISSEN, Elis Doreen (nee Peterson). Born June 9, 1933. Passed away at Jane Mander Hospital, Kamo on July 27, 2019; after a prolonged illness. Loved wife of Cedric. Mother of Mark and Wendyl, mother-in-law of Noy and Paul. Grandmother of Daniel, Hannah, Pearl, Virginia, Mariko, and Ariyah Great grandmother of Coco and Umi. In accordance with Elis' wishes there is to be a private cremation. A memorial gathering of family and friends is to be held, the details of which will be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019