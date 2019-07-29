Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Elis NISSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elis Doreen (Peterson) NISSEN

Add a Memory
Elis Doreen (Peterson) NISSEN Notice
NISSEN, Elis Doreen (nee Peterson). Born June 9, 1933. Passed away at Jane Mander Hospital, Kamo on July 27, 2019; after a prolonged illness. Loved wife of Cedric. Mother of Mark and Wendyl, mother-in-law of Noy and Paul. Grandmother of Daniel, Hannah, Pearl, Virginia, Mariko, and Ariyah Great grandmother of Coco and Umi. In accordance with Elis' wishes there is to be a private cremation. A memorial gathering of family and friends is to be held, the details of which will be advised at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.