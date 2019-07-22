|
HAMPTON, Eleonore. Went to be with her Lord and Saviour. Passed away peacefully in aged care in Melbourne, Victoria on Thursday, 18 July 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Keith (deceased). Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Joy and Craig, Anne and John, Steven and Nadia, Ruth and Kynan. Beloved Nana and Grosi to her seven grandchildren Rachel, Danielle (and Stuart), Luke, Emma, Lachlan, Carter and Cara. Safe in the loving arms of Jesus. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at Murrumbeena Baptist Church, Victoria on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made to Global Interaction at www.global linteraction. org.au or Melbourne City Mission at www.mcm.org.au Bethel Funerals Mitcham VIC Australia +61 3 9873 8866
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019