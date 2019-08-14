Home

Elenise Tupu HUYER

Elenise Tupu HUYER Notice
HUYER, Elenise Tupu. Passed away peacefully at Takanini Lodge on Sunday the 4th of August 2019. Loved mother of Veronica and Jacintha; and grandmother of Flynn and Isabella. Requiem Mass for Elenise will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East Street, Papakura on Friday the 16th of August at 11:00am, followed by interment and refreshments at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau. All communication to Fountains Funerals: 09-298 2957



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
