Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Eleanor (Davey) OLLIFFE

Eleanor (Davey) OLLIFFE Notice
OLLIFFE, Eleanor (nee Davey). Sadly, but peacefully, passed away on the 18th of April, 2020, in Dunedin. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Rhonda and Ewart Campbell, Vicki and Wayne Bennie, and Jill and Tony Henderson. Grandmother of Nigel, Kris, Alana, Vanesa, Tarnia and Ellie. Great- grandmother to Sam, Alice, Angus, Jenny, Mathew, and Alex. Great-great- grandmother to Isabel and Jackson. Eleanor's wishes were for a private family cremation. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will facilitate an online service for Eleanor at a later date. Messages to 11 Pratt St, Waikouaiti 9510. Gillions Funeral Services FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
