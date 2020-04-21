|
OLLIFFE, Eleanor (nee Davey). Sadly, but peacefully, passed away on the 18th of April, 2020, in Dunedin. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Rhonda and Ewart Campbell, Vicki and Wayne Bennie, and Jill and Tony Henderson. Grandmother of Nigel, Kris, Alana, Vanesa, Tarnia and Ellie. Great- grandmother to Sam, Alice, Angus, Jenny, Mathew, and Alex. Great-great- grandmother to Isabel and Jackson. Eleanor's wishes were for a private family cremation. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will facilitate an online service for Eleanor at a later date. Messages to 11 Pratt St, Waikouaiti 9510. Gillions Funeral Services FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020