Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eleanor (nee Tamatea) (formerly Kelly) FITZGERALD

Eleanor (nee Tamatea) (formerly Kelly) FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD, Eleanor (formerly Kelly) (nee Tamatea). With great sadness letting whanau and friends know on 23rd September 2020 our Mum, Nan, and sister, Ella has taken her last breath. Loving Mother of Yvonne, Brian, Allan (deceased), Denise, Rosina, Dominique, their partners, and mokos. At peace and now in the arms of the Lord. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 26th September 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed and the link is https://iframe.dacast.com/ b/139405/c/564829 Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
