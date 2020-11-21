|
ROBERTS, Eleanor Millie (Elle) (nee Taui). Born September 8, 1951. Passed away on November 20, 2020. Passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved and adored wife of Gary and daughters Leisa, Angie and Julie. Nan nan to six grandchildren. Eleanor's legacy will always remain with her children and grandchildren. Rest In Peace Mum we will miss you. I lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice West Auckland www.hwa.org.nz Contact Gary or Leisa for funeral details. A private service will be held on 23 November at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020