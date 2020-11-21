Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
12:00 p.m.
PRIVATE SERVICE
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Millie (nee Taui) (Elle) ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Eleanor Millie (nee Taui) (Elle) ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Eleanor Millie (Elle) (nee Taui). Born September 8, 1951. Passed away on November 20, 2020. Passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved and adored wife of Gary and daughters Leisa, Angie and Julie. Nan nan to six grandchildren. Eleanor's legacy will always remain with her children and grandchildren. Rest In Peace Mum we will miss you. I lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice West Auckland www.hwa.org.nz Contact Gary or Leisa for funeral details. A private service will be held on 23 November at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -