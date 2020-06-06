|
Mc GAUGHEY, Eleanor Mary. Passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2020, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished Mum of Gordon and Ginny, Alan, Laurence (Gobbo), Lyle (Chubb) and Nikki, and Shalagh. Treasured Grandma to Rian and Bec, Kacee, and Bailey. Adored Great Grandma to Rosie and Ritchie. "missed by all her family". A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 8th June 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to "the McGaughey family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020