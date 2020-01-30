|
|
|
MARSH, Eleanor Carol (Carol). Passed away peacefully on January 27th 2020 after a long illness. Much loved wife of Graeme. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Matthew and Jane, Janine (deceased) and Masson. Nana to Alexandra and Ryan, Isobelle and Olivia. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Henley Hotel Chapel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, tomorrow, Friday January 31 at 12:00 midday. All communications to Graeme via his email "[email protected]"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020