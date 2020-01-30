Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Henley Hotel Chapel
151 Maungatautari Road
Cambridge
Eleanor Carol (nee Bayes) (Carol) MARSH

Eleanor Carol (nee Bayes) (Carol) MARSH Notice
MARSH, Eleanor Carol (Carol). Passed away peacefully on January 27th 2020 after a long illness. Much loved wife of Graeme. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Matthew and Jane, Janine (deceased) and Masson. Nana to Alexandra and Ryan, Isobelle and Olivia. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Henley Hotel Chapel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, tomorrow, Friday January 31 at 12:00 midday. All communications to Graeme via his email "[email protected]"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
