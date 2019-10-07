Home

Elda Maria HOFFMAN

Elda Maria HOFFMAN Notice
HOFFMAN, Elda Maria. Born Firenze, Italy 1925. Passed away at St Joans Radius, Hamilton on Sunday 6th October 2019 aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan Johanson and the late Brian. Loving mother of Sandra and Paul and Alida. Devoted nonna of Chiara and Mehmet, Gianna and Fabien, Lisa, Monique and Natasha. Beloved great nonna of Enzo, Alida, Torhan, Arikan, Jeya, Jed, Max, Ben, Molly, Goldie, Eva, Piper, Cleo, Luka and Beau. Loving great great nonna of 6. A service for Elda will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial in the natural burial area. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. Correspondence to Elda's family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
