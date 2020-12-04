Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100-102 St John's Road
Meadowbank
Elaline Clara (Barnett) OSMOND

OSMOND, Elaline Clara (nee Barnett). On 1 December 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late Noel Douglas, much loved Mum and Mother in law of Brett and Barbara, Nichole and Rick, and Grandma of Catherine, Georgia, William and Emily. Will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff and team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. A service to celebrate Elaline's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 9 December 2020 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
