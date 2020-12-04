|
OSMOND, Elaline Clara (nee Barnett). On 1 December 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late Noel Douglas, much loved Mum and Mother in law of Brett and Barbara, Nichole and Rick, and Grandma of Catherine, Georgia, William and Emily. Will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff and team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. A service to celebrate Elaline's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 9 December 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020