|
|
|
PISKULIC, Elaine. On September 8, 2020 peacefully in Whangarei, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Peter. Mother of Mark and Brett. Mother-in-law of Leanne and Jacqui. Loved Nanna of James, Sam, Mitchell, Evana, Nikolai and Dario. A service for Elaine will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Whangarei on Saturday 12 September 2020 at 2:30 pm. All communications to the Piskulic family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020