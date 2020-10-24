|
BROWNE, Elaine (Lani, Ells or Ee) (nee Wong). 27 November 1948 -17 October 2020. Elaine would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received her final curtain call with a graceful bow on Saturday morning, 17 October 2020 surrounded by family and filled with peace and love.Her new chapter simply can't be refused. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family passed. Elaine is now with the Lord, her parents Doong Lun and Sylvia Piahana Wong and siblings David, Joyce and Diane. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be with friends she has not seen in a long time, socialising, dancing, travelling, op-shopping, volunteering, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Adorned by leis of frangipani, music, dance, laughter and love are guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for her children, family and friends to celebrate her completed life chapters here. Her simple message to be passed on is, have a cuppa, enjoy the beautiful view, be kind and love one another. God bless. Loved by her wonderful son Jazz, daughter Lani and granddaughter Sienna. Survived by her fantastic brothers, sisters and in-laws Lloyd and Judy, Dennis and Susan, Marlene, Amy and Bill, Doreen and Ernie, Lois, Fritz and 'lil sis' Lizzie. Her life and funeral celebration will be held at Northcote Baptist Church, 67 Eban Avenue, Hillcrest, Auckland at 11:00am on Thursday 29 October 2020. Elaine's burial (for family and close friends) will be at 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020