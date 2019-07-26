|
PARKER, Elaine Mina (nee McMillan). Formerly of Te Kuiti. Passed away peacefully on 24th July, 2019 in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Syd Parker. Dearly loved Mother of Peter Parker & Sandra Morgan. Mother in law of Clive. Loved Grandmother of Christopher, Fleur, Elizabeth & Maya. Great Grandmother of Waylon, Sophia & Ava. Loved friend of Rob & Reg. A service for Elaine will be held on Monday 29th July at 1.00pm at Holy Trinity Church, 87 Forest Lake Road, Hamilton. All communications to PO Box 1012 Hamilton. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Somerset Down the Lane and Rossendale for their care of mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019