HILL, Elaine Mary (Hammond) (nee Irvine). 24 February 1937 - 25 June 2020. 83 years. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Loved and cherished mother of Brett and Craig. Mother-in- law of Jenni and Mark. Grandmother of Joseph, Ash, Taylor and their beautiful partners. In our hearts forever. A service to honour and celebrate Elaine's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Tuesday 30 June 2020 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020