Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
Elaine Mary (nee Irvine) (Hammond) HILL


1937 - 2020
HILL, Elaine Mary (Hammond) (nee Irvine). 24 February 1937 - 25 June 2020. 83 years. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Loved and cherished mother of Brett and Craig. Mother-in- law of Jenni and Mark. Grandmother of Joseph, Ash, Taylor and their beautiful partners. In our hearts forever. A service to honour and celebrate Elaine's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Tuesday 30 June 2020 prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
