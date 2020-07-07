Home

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
Elaine Marie (Porteous) CAMERON

Elaine Marie (Porteous) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Elaine Marie (nee Porteous). On Sunday, 5th July 2020, peacefully at Pohlen Hospital. Aged 92. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of Derek (Cammie) and partner Margaret and the late John. "Peacefully At Rest" A service for Elaine will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, at 1pm, Thursday, the 9th of July. Followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Cameron family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020
