Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine CHESNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Margot CHESNEY

Add a Memory
Elaine Margot CHESNEY Notice
CHESNEY, Elaine Margot. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 22 August 2019, age 90, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late William Ross Chesney; loving mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Rick, Rob, and Duncan and Sally; cherished Gran of Deanna and Justin, Jamie and Danielle, Jess, Brendon and Erin, and Kirstin and Michel; and Great Gran E of Josh, Ruby, Olivia, Eloise, Fynn, Maiya and Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Harbour Hospice North Shore at www.harbourhospice.org.nz A service for Elaine will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Thursday 29 August 2019 at 2pm Mum, although your passing leaves a huge hole in our lives, we are grateful for all the years we shared.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.