|
|
|
CHESNEY, Elaine Margot. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 22 August 2019, age 90, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late William Ross Chesney; loving mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Rick, Rob, and Duncan and Sally; cherished Gran of Deanna and Justin, Jamie and Danielle, Jess, Brendon and Erin, and Kirstin and Michel; and Great Gran E of Josh, Ruby, Olivia, Eloise, Fynn, Maiya and Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Harbour Hospice North Shore at www.harbourhospice.org.nz A service for Elaine will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Thursday 29 August 2019 at 2pm Mum, although your passing leaves a huge hole in our lives, we are grateful for all the years we shared.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019