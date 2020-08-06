Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Elaine Lois BRYDONE

Elaine Lois BRYDONE Notice
BRYDONE, Elaine Lois. Peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on 4 August 2020, in her 87th year. Much loved wife of Doug, Loved Mother and Mother in law of Geoff and Anna, Jennifer and Des, Roger and Gayle, and the late John, and Kim. Cherished Grandmother of 12 and Great Grandmother of 23. Many Thanks to hospital staff for her care in her final days. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 10 August 2020, at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
