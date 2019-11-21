Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Matakauwau Hall
Awhitu
KNOTT, Elaine. On the 17th November 2019, Elaine Knott, loving wife of Brian for 66 years, peacefully passed away aged 87 years. A loving and devoted mother and mother in law to Wayne and the late Cheryl (USA), Gary and Frances (Australia), her cherished daughter Wendy, and to all her grand and great grandchildren. To Elaine's brothers and sisters, Jim and Joan, Keith and Rae, Sharon and Donald and the late Bob and Zeita. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Elaine's life will be held at the Matakauwau Hall, Awhitu, at 1 pm on Wednesday 27th November, followed by refreshments at the Awhitu Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Awhitu Fire Force will be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
