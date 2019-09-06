Home

Elaine Katherine Percy (Brown) CRAIG

Elaine Katherine Percy (Brown) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Elaine Katherine Percy (nee Brown). Passed away peacefully on the 4th of September 2019 aged 90. Much loved Mother of Pip, Kate, Jenny, Doug, Alan and Mother-in-law of Bruce, Samir, Linda and Helen. Extraordinary Nan of Jesse, Bonar, Bede, Ramzi, Zeena, Brad, Jamie, Alice, Matthew, Jojo and Great Nan of Leif. Now at peace with husband John and son Alan. Thanks to all the staff at Bert Sutcliffe and Logan Campbell Villages for their love and outstanding care. A Mass for Elaine will be celebrated on Monday the 9th of September 2019 at St Michael's Church, 6 Beatrice Rd, Remuera at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
