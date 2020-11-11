|
WARR, Elaine Jean. Passed away, finally at peace, on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Christy and Andre, David and Vikki, Cameron, Sarah and Jeremy; adored Grandma of seven grandchildren; and loved partner of Doug. Funeral service to be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 14th November at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Warr Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020