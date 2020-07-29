Home

Elaine Ivy WADSWORTH Notice
WADSWORTH, Elaine Ivy. Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2020 at Kenwyn Rest Home and Hospital, Te Aroha, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Debbie and Darryl Sullivan. Loved Mum of the late Susan and the late Tony, and Wayne (Australia). Much loved Nana of Melissa and Liam, and loved Great Nan to her Dear Brooke. A Memorial Service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, on Friday 31st July at 1.30pm. Messages to the Sullivan Family C/-PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
