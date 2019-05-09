Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine LARSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Frances LARSEN

Notice Condolences

Elaine Frances LARSEN Notice
LARSEN, Elaine Frances. Went home peacefully to her Lord on the morning of Wednesday 8th May 2019 while in hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Alex, children Karl and Natalie, Raechel, Mark and Marion, and her three grand daughters Madison, Bianca and Tiffany. Her funeral will be held at the Manurewa Assembly of God Church, 174 Mill Road, Manurewa on Saturday 11th May 2019 at 12.30pm. The family request no flowers but donations would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.