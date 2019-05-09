|
LARSEN, Elaine Frances. Went home peacefully to her Lord on the morning of Wednesday 8th May 2019 while in hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Alex, children Karl and Natalie, Raechel, Mark and Marion, and her three grand daughters Madison, Bianca and Tiffany. Her funeral will be held at the Manurewa Assembly of God Church, 174 Mill Road, Manurewa on Saturday 11th May 2019 at 12.30pm. The family request no flowers but donations would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2019
