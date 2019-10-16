Home

Elaine Dorreen JOHNSTON

Elaine Dorreen JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Elaine Dorreen. On 11 October 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Jenny, Kevin and Heather, Ian and Sandie, Paul (deceased), Terry and Sandra, Barry and Jackie. A much loved Nana of 11, and Great Nana of 5. A service for Elaine will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Johnston family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
