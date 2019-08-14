|
LUNKEN, Elaine Constance, QSM. On 13 August 2019. Best friend and loved wife of Dennis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Brett and Melanie, and Carmen and Rex. Grandmother of Hannah (London), Alexander (Shetland) and Mia (Greymouth) and Great Grandmother of Leo and Cash. No flowers by request but a donation to Gut Cancer Foundation of NZ, P.O Box 28723, Remuera, Auckland 1541 would be appreciated. A service to celebrate the life of Elaine will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell on Monday 19 August at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019