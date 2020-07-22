Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Romaleigh
31 Oceanview Rd
Elaine Christina (Hutchison) TAYLOR


1926 - 2020
Elaine Christina (Hutchison) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Elaine Christina (nee Hutchison). Born January 07, 1926. Passed away on July 18, 2020 at Northbridge, Northcote aged 94. An inspiration to us all. Wife of the late Rod Taylor, sister of Connie, Alwin, Kathleen, Dorothy and Des (all deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Jim, Steve and Cheryl, Gordon and Kay. Loved grandmother of Russell and Anna, Scott and Nicki, Dan and Lisa, and Brent. Loved great grandmother of James, Madeleine, William, Tomas, Oskar and Chloe. And a loved aunt. Many thanks to the caring staff at Northbridge Life Care. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Oceanview Rd, Northcote at 10 a.m. on Friday 24 July 2020
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020
