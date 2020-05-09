Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Elaine (Dawn) BROWN

Elaine (Dawn) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Elaine (Dawn). Beloved wife of Brownie. Much loved mum to Lester, Jackie, Alyson and Lesley, second mum to Diane. Mokopuna Lewis, Kiri, Campbell, Lee, Mia, Kendall, Isaac, Shanley, Ciara, Millie, Shyla, Harrison and Drew. Thanks to the lovely staff at Whangarei Hospital, Cairnfield and Tranquility Bay Rest Homes. Dawn's rememberance celebration is postponed until overseas whanau can attend. A bright light has left us and memories of beauty, kindness, colour and love remain



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
