BROWN, Elaine (Dawn). Beloved wife of Brownie. Much loved mum to Lester, Jackie, Alyson and Lesley, second mum to Diane. Mokopuna Lewis, Kiri, Campbell, Lee, Mia, Kendall, Isaac, Shanley, Ciara, Millie, Shyla, Harrison and Drew. Thanks to the lovely staff at Whangarei Hospital, Cairnfield and Tranquility Bay Rest Homes. Dawn's rememberance celebration is postponed until overseas whanau can attend. A bright light has left us and memories of beauty, kindness, colour and love remain
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020