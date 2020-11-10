Home

Eileen Winifred (Smith) GUEHO

Eileen Winifred (Smith) GUEHO Notice
GUEHO, Eileen Winifred (nee Smith). Died 6 May 2020 at Melbourne aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Antoine Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Edwin and Colleen (deceased) Frank and Agnes (deceased) Vincent, Brenda (deceased) Maurice and Marion (deceased) Bernie and Maureen (deceased) Lawrie and Diane, Gwen, Brian (deceased) Graham and Linda (Canada) Margaret, Morrie (deceased) and her many nieces and nephews She was our inspiration. Communications to Lawrie 19 Bennett Street Paeroa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
