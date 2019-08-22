Home

Eileen (McAndrew) TULLY

Eileen (McAndrew) TULLY Notice
TULLY, Eileen (nee McAndrew). 9 May 1942 - 17 August 2019. Dear Friends, It is with a very saddened heart that I must tell you that my dear wonderful Eileen, my wife for 55 years passed away on the 17th August after fighting Dementia for 5 years. Eileen fought a long battle with Dementia with the last 4 years living in a private Dementia Hospital in Kumeu and then in Auckland's North Shore. A Gifted Poet, Mother of 2 beautiful Children and 4 Grandchildren (who loved their Nan with all their hearts), as well as being a Holder of a 1st Class Diploma from the Royal London College of Arts, Eileen traveled the world and taught Christianity to Children at primary school as well as being the P.A to the Regional Secretary of the Municipal and General Workers Union (1 million members) and the PA to the Chairmen of the Development Bank of New Zealand, as well as many other senior employment positions. Eileen will leave a very Big gap in our lives and we ask the Good God to take Her into his Heaven and give Eileen Everlasting Peace and Tranquility. A memorial Service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service Auckland to celebrate Eileen's life in the 1st week of October 2019 which all are welcome to attend and participate, This announcement will be published at a later date. My God Bless Eileen and you all.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
