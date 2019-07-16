|
JOPSON, Eileen Stella. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on 12 July 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved mother and Mother-in-law of Brenda and the late Rae, Colleen and Allan, Jennifer and Wayne, Jennette, Pauline (deceased), Allison and David. Will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren. A service for Eileen will be held in the chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 12.30pm on Thursday 18 July 2019.All communications to the "Jopson Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
