|
|
|
LEE, Eileen Patricia. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village on 13 October 2019, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Stuart and Christine, David and Ekaterina, Linda and Jonathan, Marty and Sue, Greg and Lynne. Loved sister of Winifred, and the late Jimmy, Frankie, Tom, Kitty and Rosemary. Special Nana of Robert and Katie, Aleksander, Isabella and Kristopher, James and Nicholas, Jaime, Sam and Ollie, Amanda, Richard and Nicola and great grandmother of Felicity. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominic's Catholic Church 24 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay, on Friday 18 October at 2pm. Rosary will be held at 7pm on Thursday 17 October at the Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road Mount Eden. The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Joel Retirement Village for their gracious care and attention.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019