BRIERLEY, Eileen Muriel (nee Muddle). Eileen passed away peacefully on Sunday, 26th April 2020, at Raeburn Rest Home, Cambridge. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ted. Previously from Pukekohe and Matamata. Mother and Mother In Law of Lorna and Rusty, Brenda, Liz and Ken, Jo and Andrew, John and Yvette and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. " Always in our hearts". Our sincere thanks to the staff at Raeburn for their wonderful care over the past years. A private family service will take place. All communications c/- the Brierley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020