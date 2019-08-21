Home

Eileen Maryon (Parrott) NORTH

Eileen Maryon (Parrott) NORTH Notice
NORTH, Eileen Maryon (nee Parrott). Born 7 October 1922. Died at North Haven Hospice Whangarei surrounded by her family 18 August 2019. Loved wife of Monte (deceased). Special Mum of Monte Junior, Ruth; Rodney, Glennis; Sue, Graham; Lance, Helen and Dean (deceased). Very much loved Nana North of her 23 Grandchildren and 33 great grand children. A very special person loved by all her family, young and old who never forgot a birthday. A very hard act to follow. A service to celebrate Eileens life will be held at the St Stephens Church, Church Street, Onerahi, on Friday 23rd August 19 at 11am. All Communications to C/- Sue Donovan PO Box1069, Whangarei.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
