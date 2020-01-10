Home

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Selwyn Rd
Howick
View Map
Eileen Mary JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Eileen Mary. Peacefully on January 7 2020 in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of James Garfield Johnson (deceased). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Russell (deceased) and Margaret, Sue and Pat Tetley, Leona (Cookie) and Brian (Jock, deceased) Allan, Kelly and Jan. Dearly loved Grandma of Katherine, Sarah and Gerard, Jon and Rejoice, Pippi and Dan, Wendy and Stu, Denie and Maria, Tony, Buster, Tomasin and Jasmin. Great Grandma of Matthew and Daniel, Talia, Aaron and Joseph, Sydney, Cleo, Anahera and Jamie, Lola and Max, Cade, Nathan and Flynn. The service for Eileen will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Selwyn Rd, Howick on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11am. Followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
