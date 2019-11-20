Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Morrinsville RSA
Studholme Street
View Map
BLACKWELL, Eileen Mary (nee Campbell) (formerly Allwood). Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 17th November 2019 aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Lewis Blackwell and the late Deane Allwood. Loved mother of Grant and Cheryl Allwood; Robyn and Chris Smith; Stuart and Miriam Allwood. Loved Nana and Great Nana. A service for Eileen will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, on Thursday, 21st November at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Blackwell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
