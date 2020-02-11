|
DUNN, Eileen Mary (Mary). Formerly of Dargaville, and Peninsula Club Whangaparaoa. Peacefully on 9 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr Leo Dunn, and beloved Mother of Fr John Dunn (St Heliers) who was at her side. Daughter of Charles and Eileen Hogg; Sister and Sister-in-law of the late Kay and Brendan Lyne, Mabel Hogg, Neville Hogg, Fr Jack Dunn, Pat and June Dunn, Sam and Eleanor Dunn, Sr Moyra Dunn RSM and Fr Peter Dunn (all deceased). Cherished Aunt and Great Aunt. A generous, loving, intelligent and faith-filled woman, she is with Leo at last. Sincere thanks to all the staff of Cornwall Park Dementia Hospital for their outstanding, loving care. Vigil prayers at 7pm Wednesday 12 February at St Ignatius Church, 12 Kotiri St, St Heliers. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday 13 February at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 510 Riddell Rd, Glendowie, followed by interment at Purewa cemetery. Enquiries to 095755227. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020